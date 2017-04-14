State: Former PeaceHealth doctor’s sexual relationship with patient ‘egregious’

A former PeaceHealth doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a patient he was treating for breast cancer.
Andrew L. Kominsky admitted to having had feelings for the patient and acknowledged that he should have ended their relationship, according to the March 30 statement of charges from the Washington state Medical Quality Assurance Commission.
He was affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham and PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley.
Kominsky was the primary oncologist for the woman from 2011 – she was 28 years old when she was diagnosed that year – until she entered hospice after a relapse in late 2015.
She died in April 2016.
Shortly after, the person serving as her durable power of attorney reported to the hospital that Kominsky and his patient had a “long-term sexual relationship.”
The hospital obtained text and voicemail messages from the woman’s phone. They were mainly from April 2015 to March 2016, according to the charges.
“The hospital conducted an investigation and concluded that it was clearly evident that the relationship ... was of a sexual nature,” according to the state.
The hospital fired Kominsky on May 10, 2016.
Kominsky allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with the woman from early 2014 to March 2016. They exchanged “text messages that were flirtatious, sexually suggestive and sexually explicit,” according to the statement of charges.
The state concluded: “The oncologist-patient relationship is one where the patient is exceptionally vulnerable. Respondent’s (Kominsky) conduct is an egregious example of a physician taking advantage of a vulnerable patient whom he was treating for a life-threatening condition.”
Kominsky’s license in Washington state expires Sept. 10.
He’s now practicing in California.
A woman who answered the phone at his office in San Luis Obispo on Friday said the doctor was out of town, and wouldn’t be available until next week.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments