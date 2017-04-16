Local

April 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Community conversation on Initiative 1552 set for Wednesday

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

PFLAG Whatcom, PFLAG Skagit, Washington Safe Alliance, Bellingham Pride Foundation and Mount Baker Planned Parenthood will host a community forum on how Initiative Measure 1552, commonly known as “the bathroom bill,” would impact people living in Whatcom County.

The forum will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Garden Street United Methodist Church, 1326 N. Garden St.

Transgender people who live in Whatcom and Skagit counties will speak and answer questions about the initiative.

Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For details, call 360-671-1993.

