April 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Here’s where to recycle those old car and truck tires around your house – for free

By Kie Relyea

Birch Bay

Households will be able to recycle up to 15 car or small-truck tires, with or without rims, for free on two Sundays at the end of April and the start of May.

People can drop off tires from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 7 at the Birch Bay Drop Box & Recycling Center, 4297 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

The offer is for all Whatcom County residents – people who are recycling tires should bring proof of Whatcom County residency.

Tractor, semi-truck and tires from businesses won’t be accepted.

To reach the center, take exit 270 from Interstate 5 and then go west on Birch Bay-Lynden Road for 2.5 miles.

The Whatcom County Health Department is sponsoring the event. Details: 360-778-6033.

