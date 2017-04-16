Road safety education campaign begins

The City of Bellingham and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission are taking measures to reduce collisions and increase responsible behavior on city streets.
"We are always concerned about pedestrian and driver safety. The most recent pedestrian collisions – which occurred in marked crosswalks – were tragic and preventable," said Ted Carlson, Bellingham’s public works director, in a news release. "That's why, at the City of Bellingham we are working on ways to help educate drivers and pedestrians on how to be safer on the street."
The education and enforcement campaign is scheduled to begin this Spring.
At the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting April 10, a team comprised of members from the Bellingham Police Department and Public Works and the "Target Zero" manager for the WSTC, presented the goal – reduce all preventable collisions to zero. The presentation included strategies to achieve that goal:
▪ Foster safe driving and walking behaviors;
▪ Educate all users (motorists, pedestrians, cyclists) on safe behavior and rules of the road;
▪ Enforce rules of the road.
Kim Brown, the city’s transportation options coordinator, and Doug Dahl, Target Zero manager for the WSTC, said education and engagement regarding "rules of the road" for intersections will precede enforcement.
Bellingham Police Sgt. Carr Lanham said the goal of enforcement is to encourage voluntary compliance to increase responsible behavior.
At the presentation, City Council responded with support.
"The point is awareness, being aware of your surroundings as a pedestrian, as a driver and as a cyclist," Council member Roxanne Murphy said.
"That awareness part is so true," Council member Terry Bornemann added. "I've almost been hit numerous times downtown. I learned: before I step off the sidewalk into the crosswalk, I stare hard. I try to see (the driver's) eyes, get their attention."
For information on the Pedestrian Safety education program, contact Kim Brown, City of Bellingham transportation coordinator, via email kimbrown@cob.org or 360-778-7950.
