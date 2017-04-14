Want to chime in on plans to build more than 300 homes near the new Costco? Here’s how

The city is seeking public comment about a proposed major housing project near the new Costco warehouse store.
Applications were submitted to build 330 homes and 110 multifamily units on the 4100 block of what will become Mahogany Avenue just north of the Bellingham Costco. The applications include a request for a subdivision variance and a design review. The first phase of the project would be to build 37 residential units that include townhomes.
The project will be along Mahogany Avenue, which is scheduled to be constructed this summer. The road will provide another option for Costco customers getting around the location and is one of several projects taking place in the area.
The applications and other related documents for the housing project are available for viewing at City Hall at 210 Lottie St. Comments on the project are being accepted until April 21. Written comments and requests for information can be sent by email to City Planner Kathy Bell at kbell@cob.org.
