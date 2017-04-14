Road crews will have plenty of plowing to reach Artist Point this spring

Road crews made their annual trek to Artist Point this week to assess the work that will be needed to clear the end of Mount Baker Highway in time for the summer tourism season.

What did they find? “Snow. Lots, and lots and lots of snow,” the Washington Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page Friday.

Crews found up to 45 feet of snow at the Lake Ann parking lot, 31 feet of snow on top of the restroom at Artist Point, and 60 to 80 feet in the corner of the upper lot. They also saw drifts and scour holes that they haven’t seen in past seasons all the way to the top, WSDOT said.

Work to clear the snow won’t begin until after the annual Ski to Sea Race on May 28.

WSDOT crews clear the road – the last 2.7 miles of Mount Baker Highway – each spring, an annual task second only to clearing the North Cascades Highway among its Whatcom County projects. Get updates on their progress at wsdot.wa.gov/northwest/baker/artistpoint/.

Work to clear the snow won’t begin until after the annual Ski to Sea Race on May 28, said WSDOT spokesman Mike Allende.

Artist Point is more than 5,000 feet above sea level and the winding road up there is typically closed October through June, when it’s buried under snow. That stretch of road has been closed since Oct. 14 but was open for 114 days in 2016, the third highest total since records have been kept.

In the summer months, it’s a popular tourist destination and a key launch point for hikers, providing access to more than 117,000 acres of Mount Baker Wilderness. During the winter, WSDOT crews will keep the highway clear up to Mt. Baker Ski Area for skiers, snowboarders and others who use the highway.