Cause undetermined in Ferndale mobile home fire

Fire destroyed a Portal Way mobile home Thursday morning, displacing a family of four.
When firefighters arrived about 7:45 a.m. they saw smoke pouring from the eaves of an older single-wide mobile home at 6165 Portal Way, said Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area.
“They found fire in the bedroom that extended. It was pretty much a total loss,” Hoffman said.
No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $50,000, Hoffman said.
He said a family of two adults and two children was displaced by the fire, Hoffman said. He said all four were home when the fire started, and the children were placed in the care of a neighbor who got them to school.
Red Cross officials are helping the family, Hoffman said.
Fire started in the bedroom, Hoffman said, but its cause was undetermined pending an investigation by Ferndale Police.
A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
