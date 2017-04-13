Video captures dramatic rescue of stranded sailor in Samish Bay

A sailor stranded on Vendovi Island had to be rescued by a Coast Guard swimmer, helped to a waiting rescue boat and then hoisted onto a helicopter for transport to a hospital Tuesday night.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video in the waters about nine miles southwest of Bellingham.

The Coast Guard station in Bellingham received a mayday call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday that a 30-foot sailboat was taking on water and stuck on the rocks off Vendovi Island, a small island managed by the San Juan Preservation Trust. When the crew from Bellingham arrived, they could not get close enough to the man to rescue him or his vessel.

An aircrew from Port Angeles, flying a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, arrived about 20 minutes later and dropped a rescue swimmer into the water. The swimmer helped the stranded sailor to the Bellingham boat, where the crew determined the man was suffering from mild hypothermia.

“The water depth was too shallow so the boat could not get to him, and the trees on the island were too high for a cable rescue, so we sent in a swimmer,” explained Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross of the Coast Guard’s District 13 office in Seattle.

The rescue crew worked in 17 mph-winds, 2-foot seas and water temperatures of about 50 degrees, the Coast Guard report said.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man off the deck of Bellingham’s 45-foot response boat and took him to Anacortes Airport, where he was picked up by paramedics and taken to Island Hospital. The sailor’s name was not made available.

There has been no report of leaking fluids from the sailboat and the owner is working on a plan to get the vessel off the island, the Coast Guard said.