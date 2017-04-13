They were working on their pickup, and fuel ignited in a fireball

Two people were seriously injured Wednesday evening when a pickup they were repairing ignited in a fireball after an apparent fuel leak.
Firefighters were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to a report of an explosion and fire in a shop or small building near a house in the 7000 block of Atwood Road north of Ferndale, said Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area.
“There was some sort of a fuel leak that found an ignition source on a car that they were repairing,” Hoffman said. He said it was a father and son, and they suffered burns on their face and hands. Both men were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, and one patient was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Further information was not made available because of medical privacy laws.
Division Chief Ben Boyko said a District 7 medic unit was first to arrive, and firefighters immediately loaded the two patients and raced toward the hospital.
“We took off and treated the patients on the way to the hospital,” Boyko said. Burns to the face, hands and feet are considered the most serious, he added.
Most of the fire had gone out on its own, but an engine company remained to mop up, he said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments