Fire at fireplace screen-mesh factory fills building with smoke

A trash can fire after hours at a factory where fireplace screen-mesh is manufactured filled the Justesen Industries building with smoke Wednesday evening, but caused little damage, fire and company officials said.
“The entire building was heavy black smoke,” said Division Chief Henry Hollander of North Whatcom Fire and rescue. “Fortunately, the fire stayed to the area of origin. Being a screen-mesh factory, there’s not a lot there to combust.”
Hollander said damage was limited to the 55-gallon trash can and some nearby electrical switches and controls. Damage was about $2,000 and the factory was operating as usual Thursday, a company official said.
Cause of the fire was undetermined.
Firefighters were dispatched about 6:20 p.m. when a passing motorist saw heavy black smoke streaming from a vent atop the roof of Justesen Industries, 1090 Yew Ave. The 15,000-square-foot factory is a one-story building with a second story of offices in the front.
Hollander said firefighters laddered the second story and began searching for the fire, crouching as the thick smoke banked to within 3 feet of the floor. Although smoke was heavy, firefighters encountered little heat until they descended to the factory floor, where they found the trash can ablaze.
“Once we found it, it was extinguished pretty quickly and then a lot of time was spent on ventilation,” Hollander said.
Units from North Whatcom Fire, Lynden Fire and Whatcom County Fire District 7 assisted, Hollander said.
