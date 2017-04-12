They were old. They were unsafe. Now these pieces of Fairhaven are history.

With a nudge, a crumbling piece of the city’s history came tumbling down and cracked in half.

On Wednesday, city crews took down the three red brick pillars and archway that had welcomed visitors to Fairhaven Park for some 92 years.

Once, there were six pillars. Then there were three, the worn-down remains of an iconic entry designed by architect F. Stanley Piper and built in 1925.

Now, there are none.

A new gateway may take its place in the coming years – perhaps made of brick, bronze letters that spell “Fairhaven Park” and decorative pieces salvaged from the original.

The pillars were in bad shape, had no structural integrity, and posed a hazard to park visitors. The white, 21-foot archway that carried the name of the park wasn’t much better.

“It’s not salvageable,” said Nicole Oliver, parks development manager for Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s just dissolving. The pieces are made of mostly sand with a little bit of cement,” she added. “It’s at the end of it’s life.”

The pillars were made of concrete with broken pieces of brick inside as filler, with a covering of brick veneer and cast stone. There was no metal support inside.

They were cleaned, patched and painted many times. The white finials – weighing 500 pounds each – on top were there by the force of their own weight; there was no longer any mortar keeping them in place.

Crews had hoped to use a crane to lift the archway, but it was too heavy. Then, using the bucket of an excavator, they pushed it onto a pile of mulch, hoping that would cushion its fall. It still cracked in two.

Pieces of the past

The park off Chuckanut Drive was established in 1906.

The six pillars were themselves a replacement for another entryway – one made of raw timber and built in 1915. It rotted in a few years.

Piper, who designed the gateway, was an Englishman who settled in Bellingham. He was known for landmarks and residences throughout the city, according to Jeff Jewell, a researcher and photo archivist at Whatcom Museum.

Structures designed by Piper were built from 1909 into the 1930s. Among them was the Herald Building, the Bellingham National Bank Building and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

As for his contribution to Fairhaven Park, a photo taken by J.W. Sandison in 1925 shows four square pillars flanking either side of the main archway.

For years, that gateway was the first thing motorists coming from the south via Chuckanut Drive, formerly the Pacific Highway, saw of Bellingham, according to Jewell.

As for what modern-day park visitors might see, the parks department will come back with a plan for replacing the gateway and a design that’s more affordable than the rough $250,000 originally proposed for a fundraiser, according to Oliver.

The parks department may take up the project again in 2018.