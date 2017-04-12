Bellingham residents doing a better job making home payments

When it comes to the monthly house payment, a higher percentage of Bellingham residents are making it compared to the rest of the U.S.
In January 2.3 percent of Bellingham mortgages were at least 30 days behind, while 1.2 percent were at least 90 days behind, according to a report from CoreLogic.
Both percentages are down from a year ago and well below the national average. Across the U.S., 5.3 percent of mortgages are at least 30 days behind while 2.5 percent are at least 90 days behind, the report indicated.
While the national rate is higher than Bellingham, early stage delinquencies for the U.S. is at a 10-year low and continuing to decline, said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic, in a news release.
“While late-stage delinquencies remain in the pipeline in selected markets, early-stage delinquency performance is stellar. The continued improvement in mortgage performance bodes well for the health of the market in 2017,” Martell said.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
