Where’s the noisiest place in Whatcom County?

Think you live in a noisy neighborhood? A new interactive map will show you just where you’ll hear the most constant noise from cars, trains, and planes in any U.S. city.
Not surprisingly, the area around Bellingham International Airport ranks as the “hot spot” on the local noise pollution map, where a hot pink blotch stretching north from the airport marks the highest noise levels in Whatcom County – about 80 decibels, which is akin to a garbage disposal.
The interactive map, released in March by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, tracks the level of vehicular and aviation noise in every town in the United States. The agency found that transportation-related noise affects 97 percent of the U.S. population, at approximately 35 to 50 decibels, about the level of a dishwasher running.
The World Health Organization has documented the adverse effects of noise pollution, which include hearing loss and disturbed sleep patterns.
The Port of Bellingham has noise abatement procedures that dictate flight patterns for aircraft to minimize the impact on residential areas, though the airport serves commercial jets as well as private aircraft.
The other main contributor to the noise rattling Whatcom County is Interstate 5, which runs like an angry red streak (55-60 decibels) on the noise map.
Looking for someplace more quiet? There are plenty of areas that don’t even track on the map, particularly rural areas near Deming and Kendall – nothing but whispers through the pines (and the occasional logging truck).
