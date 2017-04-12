Looking for a job? Here’s your chance to meet employers

For those looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the next few weeks to meet employers that are hiring.
Whatcom Community College, Bellingham Technical College and Western Washington University will all be hosting career fairs and the community is invited to drop in at each of them. Here are some details:
▪ WCC’s job fair runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and will feature more than 30 employers at the Student Recreation Center, according to a news release. Employers scheduled to attend include Fred Meyer, Haggen, Hotel Bellwether, Lynden Door and SPIE.
▪ Western will have its annual spring career fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 at the Viking Union multi-purpose room. More than 50 employers are scheduled to attend, including Great Floors, DIS Corp., Target and several state agencies.
▪ BTC has two career fairs scheduled. The first is an engineering, industrial tech and manufacturing career fair 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 18 at Settlemyer Hall. It will also have a financial fair at the same time that will include information about money management. More than 25 employers are scheduled to attend the industrial career fair, including Andgar Corp., BP and Samson Rope.
The second fair will focus on health, business and information technology and run 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 9. More than 25 employers are scheduled to attend, including Bellingham Fire Department, Family Care Network and Home Attendant Care.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments