Local

April 12, 2017 10:45 AM

Power outage slows traffic on Guide, delays start for Meridian High

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

A power outage in the Laurel area is slowing Wednesday morning commuters on Guide Meridian as it affects traffic signals between Laurel and Smith roads, and it’s forcing a late start for Meridian High School.

Traffic was slowing and becoming congested as drivers were treating the intersections as four-way stops, observers said. Affected intersections were Laurel, Axton and Smith roads where they cross Guide Meridian.

Puget Sound Energy’s online outage map shows that electricity went out at 6:33 a.m. for 595 customers in the area. Cause was under investigation, and an estimated time for restoration was 9 a.m.

Classes were to start two hours late for Meridian High School, according to a report from the school district on FlashAlert.net. School and district websites were inoperative, apparently because of the outage.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden! 3:23

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!
In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets 2:11

In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets
Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room 1:26

Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos