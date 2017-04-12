Power outage slows traffic on Guide, delays start for Meridian High

A power outage in the Laurel area is slowing Wednesday morning commuters on Guide Meridian as it affects traffic signals between Laurel and Smith roads, and it’s forcing a late start for Meridian High School.
Traffic was slowing and becoming congested as drivers were treating the intersections as four-way stops, observers said. Affected intersections were Laurel, Axton and Smith roads where they cross Guide Meridian.
Puget Sound Energy’s online outage map shows that electricity went out at 6:33 a.m. for 595 customers in the area. Cause was under investigation, and an estimated time for restoration was 9 a.m.
Classes were to start two hours late for Meridian High School, according to a report from the school district on FlashAlert.net. School and district websites were inoperative, apparently because of the outage.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
