When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!

Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the Lynden Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lynden Monday, April 10, 2017. The City of Lynden converts biosolids into about 100 dry tons of compost a year at the plant.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets

Local

In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets

Robert Rienstra of BeeWorks Farm in Bow, Washington, introduces new queen bees to his honey bees north of Bellingham, April 25, 2013. Rienstra's bees pollinate local crops and he sells the honey at the Bellingham Farmers Market.

Editor's Choice Videos