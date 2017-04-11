When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!
Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the Lynden Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lynden Monday, April 10, 2017. The City of Lynden converts biosolids into about 100 dry tons of compost a year at the plant.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
More Videos
3:23
When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!
2:11
In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets
1:26
Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room
4:59
Man makes first appearance in Samish Way motel assault that left woman paralyzed
1:48
Great horned owl recovering at Whatcom Humane Society
5:45
Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4
0:35
Car "imploded" after it hit tree
1:53
A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March
0:34
Whatcom Creek Trail flooded near I-5 overpass during weekend
1:14
Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center
1:14
Transforming Seattle: Building the SR 99 tunnel’s north portal
Robert Rienstra of BeeWorks Farm in Bow, Washington, introduces new queen bees to his honey bees north of Bellingham, April 25, 2013. Rienstra's bees pollinate local crops and he sells the honey at the Bellingham Farmers Market.
VFX Foam Vice President Rob Leary talks about a newly constructed escape room called "Wrath of Anubis" during an open house at VFX Foam on Thursday, April 6, in Ferndale. The escape room will be shipped to VFX Foam's client in a yet-to-be-announced location.