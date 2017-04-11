Secrets of a Bow Beekeeper

Robert Rienstra of BeeWorks Farm of Bow, Washington, introduces new queen bees to his honey bees north of Bellingham, April 25, 2013. Rienstra's bees pollinate local crops and he sells the honey at the Bellingham Farmers Market.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4

Videographer Philip A. Dwyer checks out the wind at Bellingham Bay Friday afternoon. Winds are expected in Whatcom County throughout Friday from the east at about 10 to 15 mph before southerly winds reach 15 to 30 mph, with gusts around 45 mph. Those conditions will increase into the night to about 20 to 35 mph.

