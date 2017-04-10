Campaign complaints filed against Rep. Morris, Bellingham candidate

Campaign finance complaints have been filed by the state attorney general’s office against two lawmakers and former legislative candidate Sharlaine LaClair of Bellingham.
The separate complaints were announced Monday against Democratic Reps. Strom Peterson and Jeff Morris and LaClair, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the state House. The complaints were filed in Thurston County Court last week.
Attorney general staff determined:
▪ LaClair was late in disclosing $31,980 in debts and reported a $601 expense 33 days late. Staff also determined she failed to disclose a $454 in-kind contribution she made in the form of her filing fee, failed to properly disclose committee officers, and failed to include sponsor identification on a campaign mailing. LaClair, executive director of the Lummi Ventures economic development program, lost her bid to unseat first-term Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, in November.
▪ Morris, a Democrat from Mount Vernon who represents Whatcom County’s 40th District, failed to disclose $5,250 in contributions in a timely manner.
▪ Peterson, D-Edmonds, failed to disclose a detailed description of $3,255.97 in expenses, failed to disclose more than $2,048 in campaign debt, and was late in reporting at least $13,522 in expenditures and in-kind contributions.
All three have 20 days to respond to the complaint.
