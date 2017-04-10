Bellingham man killed in crash on Lummi View Drive

A 23-year-old Bellingham man was killed when his car failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Lummi View Drive, rolled over and struck a tree Sunday night.
Juan C. Aldana was southbound in the 2100 block of Lummi View Drive, 14 miles west of Bellingham, at about 7 p.m. Sunday when he smashed into the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Washington State Patrol. Aldana’s 2001 Mitshubishi Eclipse was destroyed.
The State Patrol said excessive speed likely led to the crash.
