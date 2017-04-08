Elderly man killed while walking along Interstate 5 north of Bellingham, state patrol says

An elderly man was struck by a car and killed while walking on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 85-year-old man, who has not been identified, was struck by a sedan on the northbound lane of I-5 just north of Bakerview Road at about 4:45 p.m., said Trooper Travis Shearer with the state patrol. No further details about the crash were immediately available, he said.
The road was not closed at about 5:45, Shearer said, but state highway officials were on their way and would likely close it for a short time to process the scene.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
