Ferndale manufacturer completes escape room project

Even if it is work, the projects at VFX Foam sure look like fun.

The prop manufacturing business at 6213 Portal Way recently completed a project for a client called the Wrath of Anubis Escape Adventure Room.

With lighting and sound, customers will soon be able to figure out the puzzles of the room, joining the popularity of escape rooms.

VFX Foam has quickly grown since getting started last year.

It began by producing lightweight foam products for paintball parks, but then orders for other projects, including amusement parks, trade shows and movie sets, started coming in.

In December the company had 15 employees and was in the process of expanding into a nearby warehouse.