News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
Alert
56°
Login
Subscribe
Full Menu
Alert
56°
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:35
Car "imploded" after it hit tree
Pause
5:45
Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4
1:58
Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case
0:57
State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School
27:21
Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration
1:25
Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen
3:17
Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen
2:18
Electric bikes help WWU community cruise up the hill
1:35
Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation
11:38
Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Man makes first appearance in Samish Way motel assault that left woman paralyzed
Apr 07, 2017
Terry Haskett makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, April 7, in Bellingham. Haskett is accused of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Evan Abell
The Bellingham Herald
More Videos
4:59
Man makes first appearance in Samish Way motel assault that left woman paralyzed
5:45
Wind blows on Bellingham Bay Friday, April 4
0:35
Car "imploded" after it hit tree
1:53
A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March
0:34
Whatcom Creek Trail flooded near I-5 overpass during weekend
1:14
Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center
1:14
Transforming Seattle: Building the SR 99 tunnel’s north portal
1:44
A sunny Monday at Whatcom Falls Park
0:46
Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire
1:04
Snow plow driver talks about working Whatcom County's brutal winter
2:37
Sights and Sounds of the Opening Day of Bellingham Farmer's Market
2:18
Electric bikes help WWU community cruise up the hill
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Historical Archive
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
You Tube
RSS
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Place an Obituary
Place a Celebration
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service