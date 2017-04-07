Need dental work for a reduced price? Bellingham Technical College is taking appointments

Those in need of basic dental care at reduced prices can make appointments at Bellingham Technical College’s dental clinic, the college said.
The clinic pairs students in the college’s dental programs with patients to perform routine work like exams, x-rays, cleanings and simple fillings.
The program gives students practical experience in exchange for reduced costs for patients – typically between 30 and 50 percent lower than work at private dental clinics, the college said.
The work is done by both licensed professionals and students supervised by licensed staff and faculty, the college said.
To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 360-752-8349.
The clinic is in the C Building on the campus at 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Free parking is available. The clinic is typically open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and some Saturdays.
Patients must first schedule a diagnostic appointment to see if they qualify for student requirements.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
