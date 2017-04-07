New French bakery arrives in downtown Bellingham

A new bakery is giving downtown Bellingham a taste of France.
Earlier this month Opera opened at 1206 Cornwall Ave. The bakery is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, serving a variety of items made from scratch, including croissants, eclairs and fruit tarts. The coffee comes from local roasters Hammerhead Coffee and Fidalgo Bay Coffee Roasters.
The bakery is a nice complement to the nearby Eat French restaurant, said Eric Truglas, who operates both eateries. Restaurant customers had asked when he would open a French bakery, and it didn’t take much convincing for Truglas, who has enjoyed running bakeries before.
“It’s fun to run the bakery; you really get to meet and talk to the customers,” said Truglas, although he admitted with a chuckle that getting up early to work at a bakery is a bit of a con.
He’s expecting the bakery to be a place for customers who want to hang out with groups as well as be a place people can drop-in and quickly get something to eat on the way to work.
The Opera name is a tip of the hat to the French cake. Truglas said he wanted the bakery to have the look of the bakeries seen in the Paris Metro subway system, so the Opera has the blue-and-white sign that might have a familiar look to some that have traveled that subway.
The bakery also has large pictures with scenes of France, including Fouquet’s, which has operated since 1899 and has special meaning to Truglas.
“Whenever I look at the picture, it reminds me a restaurant has to have longevity,” Truglas said. “I have such respect for the longtime small business. It’s a lot of hard work, but it really brings something to the community.”
A grand opening with free tasting is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on April 15. Details about the bakery can be found on its website and Facebook page. For special orders, call 360-778-1960.
OVERFLOW TAPS AIMING FOR END-OF-SUMMER BELLINGHAM OPENING
With work under way for their second location, the owners of Overflow Taps are making a bigger push toward branding.
The company is planning to open its next bar in Bellingham’s Barkley Village, with an expected completion date of around the end of summer, said Jesse Nelson, co-owner of Overflow Taps. The company opened its first bar last year in Lynden.
The Barkley location will operate the same as the one in Lynden, but there will be more marketing explaining their work about safe drinking water. For each pint of beer sold, 25 cents is donated to Charity: Water, which funds water projects for people around the world. At the Lynden bar, Overflow has raised more than $9,000 in its first year.
The bar itself, which is going in near Jalapenos, will have a rotating set of local tap beer, and plans to have outdoor events in the area are in the works. Once open, the plan is to have regular hours of noon to 10 p.m.
Details about Overflow can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
2020 Solutions opened its third Whatcom County recreational cannabis store on April 1 at 4770 Pacific Hwy., near the Slater Road intersection. It is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The company’s two other stores are at 2018 Iron St. and 5655 Guide Meridian. ... Stephanie Meester of Lynden has made a huge impact when it comes to Tupperware sales. She recently earned a third Mustang convertible car for reaching certain sales goals. It’s the first time a Tupperware consultant in the U.S. and Canada has earned three convertibles. For an 18-month period ending in January, Meester’s team of 75 people across the U.S. sold nearly $1.3 million in products, up from $700,000 in 2013. ... La Fiamma opened up its walk-up window for lunch earlier this month. Called Pye Hole, the window on the side of the building at 200 E. Chestnut St. allows customers to pick up whole pizzas and by the slice between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pye Hole also serves salads and beverages. Pye Hole first opened in 2013 as a late-night weekend stop for downtown revelers, according to a news release. ... If you are looking for a chocolate bunny fix, The C Shop in Birch Bay is open 2-7 p.m. through April 15. Details can be found on its Facebook page. ... HomeSkillet announced on its Facebook page that in May it will start offering a dinner menu Wednesday through Sunday that includes tacos, enchiladas and cocktails. ... Horseshoe Cafe announced that it is offering a delivery service with no extra charge in the Bellingham downtown area 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders can be done online at Horseshoecafe.com.
