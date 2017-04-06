Power lines on Bakerview near I-5 causing traffic delays

Traffic is facing delays on Bakerview Road near Bennett Drive after a truck pulling a mobile home ran into power lines, leaving them laying across the road, officials said.
Crews are on scene diverting traffic and working to clear the roadway, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, he added.
The Bellingham International Airport on Twitter warned travelers to take extra time getting to the airport.
Please give yourself extra time getting to the airport. There are power lines down across Bakerview Rd. near I-5. Crews on scene now.— Bellingham Airport (@FlyBLI) April 6, 2017
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
