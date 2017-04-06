Local

April 6, 2017 2:18 PM

Power lines on Bakerview near I-5 causing traffic delays

By Kyle Mittan

Traffic is facing delays on Bakerview Road near Bennett Drive after a truck pulling a mobile home ran into power lines, leaving them laying across the road, officials said.

Crews are on scene diverting traffic and working to clear the roadway, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, he added.

The Bellingham International Airport on Twitter warned travelers to take extra time getting to the airport.

This story will be updated.

