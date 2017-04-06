Ready for spring? In Whatcom County, we’re going to see a little more rain, wind first

If you’re ready for spring sunshine, brace for some bad news: It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
The National Weather Service is warning of particularly windy conditions Friday, bringing gusts as high as 45 mph into Saturday in Whatcom County, said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist in Seattle. Rain is likely to accompany the wind here, making for potentially miserable conditions through the weekend and into next week.
“Don’t expect any nice, sunny days anytime soon right now,” Burg said.
Winds are expected throughout Friday from the east at about 10 to 15 mph before southerly winds reach 15 to 30 mph, with gusts around 45 mph, Burg added. Those conditions will increase into the night to about 20 to 35 mph.
The rain is likely to pick up Thursday night and last well into Friday, and showers will continue through the weekend. The only break Whatcom County residents might be able to expect, Burg said, is a short one on Sunday.
The wind could mean downed tree limbs and may cause power outages, Burg said. Anything left outside, like trash bins, are likely to be blown around, he added.
Anyone on the water will see the worst of the wind, Burg said, and should be particularly careful.
Despite the storms, forecasters don’t expect any flooding in Whatcom County, Burg said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
