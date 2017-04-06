The face of the world changed one century ago, today; and with it, so did Bellingham

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production Pause

1:01 Grocery store closes in Nugent's Corner

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision