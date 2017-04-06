Ferndale needed this house, but not right away. For now, it will serve homeless families

A city-owned home at the corner of Vista Drive and Washington Street will serve as transitional housing for homeless families until it’s removed to make way for a roundabout.
The city said it would partner with Interfaith Coalition to make the single-family house at 2080 Washington St. a temporary home for homeless families as they try to get back on their feet. The organization serves the needy in Whatcom County.
The city gets to secure a critical piece of land for development and do a good thing in the meantime. That doesn’t happen very often, but we’re glad we’re able to make it work. Riley Sweeney, City of Ferndale spokesman
The city bought the property in mid-December 2016 for about $216,000, said Riley Sweeney, a Ferndale spokesman. As part of a 20-year transportation plan, the house will eventually be removed to make way for a roundabout at the nearby corner.
But since it’s unclear when that project will come to fruition – it could be years before the roundabout is built, Sweeney said – the city said using it as transitional housing was a good application in the interim.
“The city gets to secure a critical piece of land for development and do a good thing in the meantime,” Sweeney added. “That doesn’t happen very often, but we’re glad we’re able to make it work.”
Ferndale has the second-highest number of homeless families for cities in Whatcom County behind Bellingham, said Laura Harker, Interfaith’s executive director. The city approached the organization to see if they had a use for the home.
“If the city can provide housing in a community that families consider their home and where they may have other support systems, the chance of success is so much higher,” Harker said. “I think it’s a really cool way of helping serve families.”
The property is, for all intents and purposes, a donation; Interfaith will lease it for $1 a month.
The organization is also making repairs to the house using volunteer labor to make it safe for residents, Harker said. The roof will likely be the largest expense, Harker added. She hopes local companies will donate materials or manpower, or offer discounts. Interfaith is looking for more volunteers, including those who can help with carpentry or electrical work.
Ideally, residents will be in the house by late April, Harker said. Interfaith, as it does with its other homes, will partner with the Opportunity Council’s Whatcom Homeless Service Center to get referrals for residents.
Residents would live in the house anywhere between six months and a year, and will pay a rental rate significantly below market value, Harker said. Families will also get case management services from the organization, with the idea that they’d eventually be ready to move into their own home.
When it does come time for the project to begin, Sweeney said, the city will try to do that after a family has moved out. Officials have also talked about moving the house to another location, he said.
Most of Whatcom County’s resources for people facing homelessness are concentrated in Bellingham, Harker said. The organization hopes to create partnerships like the one with Ferndale in other cities throughout the county.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
How to help
Interested in volunteering or donating to Interfaith Coalition? Contact Outreach Director Janie Pemble at 360-734-3983.
Comments