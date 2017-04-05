Alaska Airlines expands flight offerings out of Portland

Whatcom County residents will soon have more Alaska Airlines flight options through the Portland, Ore. airport.
The airline announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering flights from Portland to Detroit as well as New York City.
The daily flights to Detroit begin on Aug. 30, while daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport begin on Nov. 6.
Earlier this year Alaska announced additional flights from Portland to several other cities, including Baltimore and Albuquerque. With the new service, Alaska will have daily flights to 58 destinations out of the Portland airport.
Alaska currently offers daily flights between Bellingham and Portland.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments