Transforming Seattle: Building the SR 99 tunnel’s north portal

It wasn’t too long ago that the future north portal of the SR 99 tunnel was just a few square blocks of vacant land at the north end of downtown Seattle. This video uses panoramic images from construction cameras to take you on a virtual journey from the start of north portal construction in fall 2012 to the present day. Watch as that vacant land is transformed into a tunnel portal and see Seattle’s skyline change shape in the background.
WSDOT
Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire

Local

A homeowner's burning lawnmower set a hedge on fire between two homes on Eldridge Avenue in Bellingham, Monday morning, April 3, 2017. Bellingham Fire Department put the fire out before it could spread.

