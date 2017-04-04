Walt Hekala, president of Bellingham Metal Arts Guild, and Glenn Ishihara, past president of Mount Baker Gem and Rock Club, talk about their work and the new charity project on Thursday, March 30, at Bellingham Metal Arts Guild in Bellingham.
EPA officials are conducting an emergency cleanup of the TreOil Industries site on Aldergrove Road near Ferndale, Wash. The site is no longer in operation but was used to process tall oil and biodiesel, and contains up to 30,000 gallons of tall oil and other chemicals left behind in tanks and barrels.
Customers reminisce about coming to Morrie’s through the years and why they love the food, service and friendship. Lynda Chhan, one of the owners, expresses her gratitude to their loyal customers. The last day for the longtime Bellingham restaurant is Thursday, March 30.
Rebecca Rossmeisl was the first to graduate from Mental Health Court at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Bellingham. Offenders with mental illness go through court-supervised mental health treatment instead of serving jail time.
Here's a look at Fairhaven Shipyard in Bellingham on Thursday, March 23. The Carpenter Building and wood portion of the pier are set to be demolished as part of a $12.5 million overhaul at the site of Fairhaven Shipyard. The 400-foot wood portion of the pier will be replaced with a modern concrete pier.
Donna Williams, an accountant at Marlys Bourm, CPA, describes what it sounded like when large boulders rolled down the hill across the street from her office at 2594 Lake Whatcom Boulevard on Wednesday morning, March 22, 2017. The road remains closed until geologists declare it safe.