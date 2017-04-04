Business

End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

Customers reminisce about coming to Morrie’s through the years and why they love the food, service and friendship. Lynda Chhan, one of the owners, expresses her gratitude to their loyal customers. The last day for the longtime Bellingham restaurant is Thursday, March 30.

Local

A look at upcoming changes to Fairhaven Shipyard

Here's a look at Fairhaven Shipyard in Bellingham on Thursday, March 23. The Carpenter Building and wood portion of the pier are set to be demolished as part of a $12.5 million overhaul at the site of Fairhaven Shipyard. The 400-foot wood portion of the pier will be replaced with a modern concrete pier.

