Is the hill keeping you from riding to work or class at WWU? Now you can try an electric bike

A pilot program at Western Washington University will make cycling to campus more accessible by giving riders a little help, its organizers hope.
The Viking eBike pilot program, run out of the university’s Sustainable Transportation Office, began loaning out three electric bikes last spring.
Elizabeth Hartsoch, a research analyst at Western’s Office of Survey Research, planted the seed several years ago that got the program off the ground. Hartsoch has long been commuting to campus by bike, but working on a campus that sits on a hill, she learned that riding to class or work isn’t ideal for everyone.
“So many times I had people say to me, when they saw me riding or if they knew I rode, ‘I would love to ride, but the hill – I don’t want to get sweaty,’ or ‘it’s too hard,’” she said.
As Hartsoch was riding to work one day, she realized an electric-assist bike would likely be a solution to those problems for many, she said.
But as she began researching, she found another barrier: accessibility. At the time, most local bike shops didn’t carry electric bikes, meaning anyone interested in a test-ride would have to make a trip to Seattle or Vancouver, B.C. And if they decided they wanted one, they’d likely be shelling out thousands of dollars.
Hartsoch applied for a Sustainable Action Fund grant with the Office of Sustainability in late 2014, and it was funded for nearly $50,000 a year later, she said. The grant is covered through a student-approved, student-paid quarterly fee. Because the e-bike program has the potential to expand, it was a perfect fit for the office’s vision to make the campus more sustainable, said Johnathan Riopelle, the fund’s coordinator.
The program now has five bikes and a small student staff that manages them along with Jillian Trinkaus, a sustainable transportation program assistant. Three of the bikes are available for free loans to students, faculty and staff, who can use the bikes on and off campus for up to six days at a time, Trinkaus said.
Have you seen WWU's E-Bike's on campus? Check out what they've been up to lately: https://t.co/dCqWOyGEGm #VikingeBikes pic.twitter.com/DQkooXSYa0— WWU Admissions (@wwuadmit) February 17, 2017
Prospective users must first attend a one-time, hour-long orientation, held each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Bikes can be requested through an online form at the program’s website, wp.wwu.edu/vikingebike.
Another bike has been making rounds at various university departments for staff to use for work-related trips. The idea, Trinkaus added, is to get bikes incorporated into university’s fleet to replace some gasoline-powered vehicles.
The fifth bike, a tricycle with a cargo basket, is being used in the university’s Publicity Center to distribute posters, newspapers and other promotional materials around campus. The trike accounts for about half of the center’s trips, cutting back usage of a small pickup, said Jeff Bates, the center’s coordinator.
As the person who helped get the program off the ground, Hartsoch now serves the program in an advisory capacity. She said she’s glad to see it spreading, but changing people’s minds about using cars has been a challenge.
“It’s good, and on the other hand, I feel like there are so many more opportunities to see it here,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed we don’t have 15 similar examples on campus right now.”
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
