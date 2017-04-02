They combined their passions to help create something beautiful for Bellingham nonprofits

Two local nonprofit groups are combining their passions to help others in the community.
The Bellingham Metal Arts Guild partnered with the Mt. Baker Rock and Gem Club to use polished stones to help create jewelry, which will then be donated to local nonprofit groups for fundraisers. The two groups have already put together 40 pieces of jewelry, including pendants, rings, bracelets and belt buckles.
The idea came about as the metal arts guild began looking for ways to help the community and broaden its base, said Walter Hekala, the guild’s president.
“We don't feed the hungry, protect the abused, or comfort and support the ill,” Hekala said. “But we can, as an organization, leverage the value of what we receive in community support.”
The organizations are also getting help from others to make that work – Parberry's Northwest Recycling has donated recycled metal to the project, for example.
The level of experience in the metal guild ranges from people who are just learning the craft to master goldsmiths. The level of experience isn't holding people back from making attractive jewelry, however.
“From my experience even someone that has little experience can produce a piece that others will be very happy to have,” Hekala said.
For details and to inquire about donations, send an email to info@BellinghamMetalArtsGuild.org.
