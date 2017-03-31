Pilot saw snow ‘sloughing off’ wings before plane crash at Bellingham airport, report says

A pilot wiped snow from the wings of his turboprop plane “as best as (he) could,” before the plane went airborne and crashed on takeoff at Bellingham International Airport, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The four-page report published this week does not assign fault, but it focuses almost entirely on the pilot’s decision to take off in a snowstorm around noon Feb. 27.
The pilot, 51, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, told investigators he saw light snow collecting on the wings of his six-seat TBM-700 turboprop plane, according to the federal report. So he wiped off the snow, taxied to the runway and prepared for takeoff in freezing fog, with ¼- to ½-mile of visibility. Moderate to heavy snow continued to fall.
According to the report ...
As the plane’s speed increased on takeoff, the pilot saw snow “sloughing off” the wings. He climbed to an altitude of 150 feet before the aircraft yawed to the left. The pilot tried to recover, but felt the plane would stall. So he lowered the nose and idled the engine. The plane crash-landed south of the airport’s main terminal, skidded about 600 feet across snowy turf and tarmac, and came to a rest a few yards from a pair of giant jet fuel tanks.
The pilot suffered no serious injuries, and he did not need to go to the hospital. No one else was on board.
The single-engine plane took heavy damage to its left wing, fuselage and propeller, but remained intact. Spilled jet fuel around the wreckage was ankle-deep. Snow likely suppressed sparks that could have led to a fire, said Bellingham Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Hewett.
All flights in and out of the airport were grounded for a full day, and at least one airborne flight, from Las Vegas, diverted to Seattle for the night.
The total bill for the damage is still being added up, said Mike Hogan, a spokesman for the Port of Bellingham. He declined to release a rough damage estimate, because the amount could be contested in a lawsuit.
The Canadian pilot had stopped in Bellingham to clear U.S. Customs, en route to a small airport in Pierce County. He had logged about 1700 hours of flight time, and about 380 hours in that turboprop plane, according to the NTSB report. He told investigators the plane had no record of mechanical malfunctions.
The federal report quotes from safety manuals that warn pilots of the dangers of ice, snow or frost on a plane’s wings, and how they can increase drag, reduce lift, and lead to accidents on takeoff.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment on disciplinary action for the pilot until a final report is completed. Often it takes about a year to complete the final report, said Terry Williams, a spokesman for the NTSB.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments