Bill to toughen rules around oil transport clears key hurdle

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment Pause

0:45 Watch this un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In