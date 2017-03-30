Why is this Bellingham post office closing?

The U.S. Postal Service Office in the Federal Building, 104 W. Magnolia St. in downtown Bellingham, will be closed temporarily – possibly four to five months – beginning April 1 while the building undergoes extensive renovation, Postmaster Scott Manier said Thursday.
“The Post Office Boxes will remain in the building, but be relocated to the southwest corner of the first floor,” Manier said in a news release. “We ask that our customers gather their mail from their box by Friday afternoon, March 31. That will be their last opportunity to receive mail until Monday morning, April 3. The less mail we have to move on Saturday the better it will be.”
Manier said there are about 1,000 box customers that get mail in the facility.
The Postal Service retail operation in the Federal Building also will be closed during the renovation.
“Our retail customers will be able to meet their postal needs at the Main Post Office, 315 Prospect Street, or the Mount Baker Station, 3150 Orleans Street,” Manier added.
Comments