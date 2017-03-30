Traffic delays could be extra bad for this year’s tulip festival. Consider these routes instead

Drivers headed to Skagit County this weekend to wander fields of blossoming tulips should be prepared for particularly long delays this year, state highway officials said.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off this Saturday, and will draw crowds eager to see the area flooded with the flowers’ bright colors.
But when it comes to traffic, this year’s festival has an added headache, the state Department of Transportation said: Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes for bridge work.
The work about a mile north of Starbird Road is expected to finish in late April. Until then, the department is warning drivers to be prepared for backups. The speed limit through the work zone will also be reduced to 60 mph.
Highway officials are recommending festival-goers use the following alternative routes:
▪ Northbound drivers can take exit 221 and follow Fir Island Road west.
▪ Southbound drivers can take exit 230 and take state Route 20 west.
▪ Travelers in either direction can also take state Route 9.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments