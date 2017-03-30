3 dogs that attacked Mount Vernon boy to be euthanized

Police say three dogs that attacked a 7-year-old boy in January will be euthanized.
The pit bull terriers that were seized after the mauling will be euthanized on Friday, according to The Skagit Valley Herald.
Police said the first grader was hospitalized with extensive wounds to his head and face after the mauling in early January at a babysitter’s home in Mount Vernon.
The dogs’ owner, Stephanie Birchette, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mount Vernon Municipal Court to one count of failure to report a dog attack, Skagit County public defender Corbin Volluz said. Birchette will be able to see the dogs, which were seized after the attack, before they are euthanized.
Mount Vernon Police Lt. Greg Booth said police were informed of the incident when a Child Protection Services agent requested assistance following the incident.
Police contacted Birchette, who claimed she did not know where the animals were.
The dogs were later located at a home in Sedro-Woolley.
