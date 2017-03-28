How good is water quality in Lake Whatcom? Find out at Wednesday meeting.

How good is the water quality in Lake Whatcom? What are the next steps needed to meet state Department of Ecology requirements for reducing phosphorus and bacteria in the lake? What can homeowners do to help reduce phosphorus in the lake?
Those topics, and others, will be discussed during the annual Lake Whatcom Joint Councils and Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers, 210 Lottie St.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Bellingham City Council, Whatcom County Council and the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District Board will attend. The three jurisdictions are working together to restore the health of the lake, which is the source of drinking water for about 100,000 residents in Whatcom County, including Bellingham.
A 6 p.m. open house, in which staff will answer questions from the public, will precede the meeting.
Phosphorus is a naturally occurring element found in the soil as well as human and animal waste, some fertilizer and detergents, and every time it rains some of it washes into the lake. Phosphorous depletes oxygen in the lake and causes algae blooms.
People can learn about efforts to reduce phosphorus from runoff from public and private land using large public stormwater projects as well as a revamped Homeowner Incentive Program, which will be expanded geographically.
Find the agenda for the Wednesday meeting and the 2016 Lake Whatcom Management Program Progress Report at lakewhatcom.whatcomcounty.org.
