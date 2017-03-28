Whatcom’s unemployment rate falls below 6 percent

Whatcom County’s unemployment rate dropped between January and February, but it may have more to do with a shifting labor force than job growth.
The jobless rate was 5.9 percent last month, down from 6.3 percent in January, according to data from the Washington State Employment Security Department. The number of people actively seeking work shrunk by 432 in that period, while the number of jobs added totaled 178. The workforce total can shift as people move in or out of the area or give up actively looking for employment.
Year-over-year, however, the job growth remains strong. In the past year the number of Whatcom County residents with jobs grew by 2,357 to 102,441. Last February’s local unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, according to the data.
King County continued to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state, coming in at 3.3 percent in February. The highest rate was in Ferry County, at 12.3 percent. The unemployment rate in Skagit County was 6.7 percent last month.
