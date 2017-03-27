When is the best time to visit the tulips in Skagit County?

The tulips are set to bloom on time for the 34th annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which runs during the month of April.
Warm winters have led to mid-March blooms the past two years, throwing off the festival’s schedule, said festival Executive Director Cindy Verge. That won’t be the case this year.
“The timing is more traditional,” Verge said. “They should come around during the first full week of the festival.”
The festival features tulips grown by RoozenGaarde, and Tulip Town, as well as dozens of events such as barbecues, bike races and events for kids.
350,000 Number of hand-planted bulbs in RoozenGaarde’s 5-acre display garden
Because of consecutive early blooms, some visitors have arrived at RoozenGaarde this month expecting to see flowers. They left disappointed.
“We’ve had people here in the middle of March looking for tulips and saying, ‘Well, they were blooming at this time last year,’” Verge said. “We try to emphasize that their bloom cycles varies.”
Tulip Town co-owner Jeanette DeGoede said the fields should be full of color during the first full week of the festival.
At RoozenGaarde, the daffodil fields last week were already in full bloom. The tulips are still a couple weeks away, said grower Brent Roozen.
“There’s not going to be too much tulip bloom by April 1,” Roozen said. “It’ll be more toward the end of the first week of April.”
He said the early seasons have not affected RoozenGaarde too much because the grower is open year-round, selling bulbs all over the world.
Tulip Town is open seasonally, with a majority of its revenue made during the festival, DeGoede said.
The festival, which draws about 300,000 people to Skagit County, brings in an estimated $65 million in revenue, according to the Washington State University Skagit County Extension 2015 agriculture statistics report.
RoozenGaarde farms about 350 acres of tulips and 500 acres of daffodils. One of its top attractions is a 5-acre display garden, which includes 350,000 hand-planted bulbs.
Tulip Town is open seasonally and has about 15 acres of tulips. It also operates a test garden that allows growers to experiment with new varieties shipped from Holland and helps determine how well the new flowers grow here, DeGoede said. This year’s test garden includes 22 varieties.
“When the flowers are fully developed, they just knock your eyes out,” she said.
Comments