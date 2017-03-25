Lake Whatcom Boulevard open again after rock slide closes road for three days

Lake Whatcom Boulevard is open again after a rock slide Wednesday left boulders sitting precariously on a slope above the road, the Whatcom County Public Works Department said Saturday morning.
The road has been closed since Wednesday morning, when the slide was first reported. It started about 100 yards above the road’s 2500 block, and many of the large rocks became caught in trees on their way down. The rocks also damaged a home on the slope, said Joe Rutan, the county engineer.
A county detour diverted traffic to Lake Louise Road.
The county was the first to investigate the slide, but handed the work over to the City of Bellingham after determining most of the rocks were on the city-owned Dutch Harbor Preserve. The city contracted the work.
New signs in the area will warn drivers of the risk of falling rocks and are urged to be careful when driving through.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
