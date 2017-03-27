Late start for clearing snow on North Cascades Highway

State transportation workers will get a late start clearing the snow off State Route 20 in the North Cascades.
Work is expected to start on SR 20, also knoiwn as the North Cascades Highway, on April 10 – about four weeks later that usual, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The late start is because weather, snow slides and still-full avalanche chutes make it unsafe to begin any earlier.
Officials are expecting snow clearing to take longer this year because maintenance staff found snow up to 40 feet deep on the highway near Liberty Bell Mountain.
The work is expected to take eight weeks, putting a possible opening around mid-June. The latest reopening ever for the North Cascades Highway was June 14, 1974, according to the news release.
To get updates on the reopening, visit WSDOT’s North Cascades Highway website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
