Got boxes of old paperwork? Here’s how to get rid of them, for free

Industrial Credit Union will host a free community shred event on April 22.
Whatcom County residents can bring their “sensitive documents” and take advantage of free shredding from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at Industrial CU’s Northwest branch, 3233 Northwest Ave. in Bellingham. The limit will be three boxes of documents per person.
“Industrial CU provides this opportunity for community members to securely dispose of documents with personal information in an effort to combat fraud and identity theft,” according to a news release about the event. “While stealing from trash cans and intercepting mail are still popular methods for fraudsters, there is an ever-growing list of scams to be aware of, including ones that originate right here in Whatcom County.”
For information on how to protect personal information, visit www.IndustrialCU.org/about/fraud.
