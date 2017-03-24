Want snow? Here’s where you can find it

If you live around Bellingham, you know there’s been plenty of snow this winter.
But it’s been even better – depending on your perspective, of course – at Mt. Baker Ski Area, which has the most snowfall of any ski resort in North America this season, according to snowbrains.com. The website tracks ski conditions (and posts a lot of videos) at ski resorts across the West.
“I have to say, this is one of the best seasons we have ever had,” said Amy Trowbridge, marketing director at the ski area, adding that the season got off to a great start in December with a lot of cold days and plenty of precipitation – Baker recorded 207 inches of snow, and 19 days with more than 5 inches of snow that month.
“What made it so great was not just the quantity but the quality,” Trowbridge said. “It was super light and fluffy, and it stayed cold enough that it never got icy.”
That shouldn’t come as any great surprise to ski buffs here – Baker averages 659 inches a year and in the winter of 1998-99, the ski area had 1,140 inches of fresh snow, the most ever recorded in a single season in the world.
March 6, 2017 from Mt. Baker Ski Area on Vimeo.
Seven of snowbrains.com’s top 10 sites are in California, most of them located in the northern Sierra Nevada range (as is Mount Rose, Nevada, just across the state line). A winter storm watch is in effect Saturday for that region, with forecasts calling for 8 to 13 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
But the No. 1 ranking should be safe for this weekend – forecasts for the Mount Baker region call for 6 to 10 inches of new snow Saturday, and up to 17 inches Sunday night.
The ski area is scheduled to close April 16.
Top 5 snowfall totals
▪ Mt. Baker Ski Area – 718 inches
▪ Sugar Bowl, California – 694 inches
▪ Mount Rose, Nevada – 691 inches
▪ Boreal Mountain, California – 645 inches
▪ Squaw Valley, California – 638 inches
Note: Totals as of March 23.
Source: snowbrains.com
