Driving around roadblock on Lake Whatcom Blvd. may get you a ticket – or crushed by a boulder

Whatcom County officials are warning drivers not go around a closure in the 2500 block of Lake Whatcom Boulevard, where boulders perched above the road could still fall.
The boulders were caught in trees on the slope above the street after a slide Wednesday morning. The road has been closed since then.
Because few rocks made it to the pavement below, the only blockages stopping drivers from passing through are signs the county posted – which some drivers have not been obeying despite the clear danger, said Joe Rutan, Whatcom County engineer. A sheriff’s deputy has since been assigned to the area, and will ticket drivers who go around the signs.
“For people’s safety and their pocketbooks, we really hope they respect the signs,” Rutan said.
The county has posted a detour to Lake Louise Road.
Crews spent much of Wednesday determining how stable the slope was after the slide, finding the rocks and deciding how best to remove them. The slide left the rocks scattered on the Dutch Harbor Preserve, which is owned by the City of Bellingham. The city, Rutan said Thursday, would contract with a construction company to have them removed.
A timeline for that work, he added, remains unclear, but a county statement said the work is likely to take a “few days.”
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
