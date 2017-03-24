Want to know what may be going up on Holly Street? Jot this date down in your calendar

A community meeting is scheduled for a proposed downtown building project.
Developers will introduce the project, Champion Station, at 6 p.m. on March 28 in the Squalicum Boathouse at 2600 S. Harbor Loop.
The proposal is for a mixed-use building, five stories high, on Holly Street near the Old Town Cafe. Commercial development is proposed along Holly Street with about 50 residential units. Improvements to the Holly Street sidewalk is also proposed, along with new utility connections and landscaping. The proposal will be presented at the meeting, and officials will be available to field questions.
The meeting is being hosted by AVT Consulting. For information, call Ali Taysi at 360-527-9445.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments