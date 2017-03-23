Skagit County’s new jail is nearing completion

MOUNT VERNON Construction on the new Skagit County jail is on track to be completed in May, project manager Marc Estvold told the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The $40 million, 400-bed jail, which is being referred to as the Skagit County Community Justice Center, will soon be ready for testing and training, he said.
“We’re a couple months out (from opening),” he said. “It’s exciting times.”
The jail is expected to open this summer.
Estvold said mechanical systems, such as fire suppression and heating, need to be tested before the jail is inspected by Mount Vernon city staff. If the systems are up to code, the city will grant a temporary certificate of occupancy.
“We can’t get (the certificate) until we can prove all the systems in the building, from a life-safety standpoint, are operational,” he said.
The certificate is required before Skagit County Chief of Corrections Charlie Wend and jail staff can test and train on the jail’s security systems.
At the Tuesday meeting, Estvold showed part of a presentation from February 2013 in which it was estimated the jail would be finished this summer.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said it was amazing how accurately staff predicted the completion date. Hitting that date, she said, is a testament to the teamwork of everyone involved.
“Everyone has been completely focused on getting this jail built,” Estvold said.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said the county still needs to hire corrections officers to staff the new jail and has been working with Wend to make sure the money is available.
“Having the building is one thing, but we have to have a trained and ready crew to go to work,” he said.
Wend said hiring staff is his top priority. He’s been focusing on those who are interested in corrections as a steppingstone into law enforcement.
Wend said there are 11 open positions.
