Illnesses traced back to Samish Bay oysters

Part of Samish Bay is closed to commercial shellfish harvesting because of multiple reports of an oyster-related illness traced back to the area.
According to the state Department of Health, the agency received several reports of shellfish consumers in King County having norovirus-like symptoms after eating oysters the weekend of March 10.
Norovirus is often associated with sewage that can cause flu-like symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea within a day or two of eating contaminated oysters, said Department of Health shellfish illness coordinator Clara Hard.
Of the four reports of illness from King County, one case involved oysters only from Samish Bay, Hard said. The other three cases involved oysters that may have been from Samish Bay, from other locations, or from a combination of Samish Bay and other locations.
Because one case was confirmed from Samish Bay and the others may have been, the Department of Health closed a section of the bay to commercial shellfish harvesting – from Fish Point on northeast Samish Island to near the mouth of Colony Creek.
“When we start seeing trends we investigate further,” Hard said. “At this point we’re able to say from all of those four incidences there were oysters harvested on the same day from the same part of the Samish, so we targeted our closure there.”
The Department of Health has not confirmed the source of the illness. If it is norovirus, it may have come from a faulty septic system, a boat or another source of sewage.
The Samish River and Samish Bay have ongoing problems with fecal coliform bacteria getting into the water, primarily from septic systems and livestock in the largely rural watershed.
The river is monitored for fecal coliform bacteria and shellfish harvesting is closed as a precaution when the river rises to certain flows that in the past correlated with fecal coliform pollution in the bay.
The Department of Health closed the entire bay to commercial shellfish harvesting Saturday due to river flow, but reopened sections of it Sunday as a result of clean water samples.
Comments