Lynden residents pack forum to brainstorm bullying solutions after teen’s suicide

Community members packed the cafeteria at Isom Elementary School Wednesday night to brainstorm ideas to combat bullying in the wake of a Lynden teen’s death.
The meeting came more than a week after the death of Vylit VanderGiessen, 13, who died in her home on March 9. An autopsy later revealed she had committed suicide.
A flurry of posts on social media soon after the death indicated VanderGiessen’s suicide was a result of bullying at school and online. The Lynden Police Department, while investigating the death, has not been able to confirm that bullying played a factor, said Chief Jack Foster. Investigators have also not found evidence of a crime, like a threat made toward VanderGiessen, he added.
District officials did very little talking Wednesday night – which was the point, said Superintendent Jim Frey.
“We’re here to listen, we’re here to hear what you have to say,” Frey told the crowd of about 150 attendees at the beginning of the meeting. “But we also want to look forward in finding ways to even better serve and protect and support our kids.”
To accommodate the large crowd, participants were divided into groups of about 10, then given large pieces of paper and pens to jot down ideas, questions and comments over a 15-minute brainstorming session. A member from each group was then given the floor to present the ideas, which included:
▪ Refining the reporting process for bullying victims who might feel too scared to come forward
▪ Consequences for school staff members who see bullying but don’t say or do anything
▪ Ensuring parents, both of bullies and victims, are notified when incidents occur
▪ Implementing a zero-tolerance policy for bullying
▪ Developing programs that allow children to get to know each other better
▪ Ridding the district of cliques that lead to exclusion among students
▪ Providing resources that teach parents how to monitor children’s social media activity
One of the first to speak on behalf of his group was Ken McLendon, 40, a father for two children who attend Lynden Middle School and Isom Elementary.
“One of the things we wanted to see addressed is just ensuring that the word ‘bullying’ doesn’t just become a buzz word – that it’s not a term that we utilize to cover up a host of different negative things that we experience in school,” he said.
The crowd presented ideas for about an hour before Frey opened the floor to anyone who wished to say something.
Among those who took the microphone was Kirsten Myer, 25, who grew up attending Lynden schools. Myer was no stranger to bullying, she said, adding the issue was as pervasive when she was in school as it is now. She added that she hoped the district’s efforts continue long after Wednesday’s meeting.
“This isn’t going to stop,” Myer said. “It’s a huge issue and there are so many Vylits.”
The meeting garnered more feedback than expected, which was a good thing, Frey said. District officials, he added, will review the comments and consider changes based on the suggestions.
